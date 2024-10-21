Yusuff Ali's LuLu Tees Up Mega Abu Dhabi Listing

LuLu Retail Holdings Plc, which operates one of the Middle East’s largest hypermarket chains, unveiled plans to list in Abu Dhabi in what could be among the region’s biggest initial public offerings of the year.

Its owners plan to sell 2.58 billion shares in the firm, or a 25% stake, according to an advertisement in Khaleej Times. The offer period will start Oct. 28 and the final price will be announced on Nov. 6. The firm expects to list on Nov. 14.

The firm will hold roadshows starting Monday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last week. Its owners are seeking a valuation of at least $5 billion, the people said at the time.