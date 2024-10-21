NDTV ProfitIPOsYusuff Ali's LuLu Tees Up Mega Abu Dhabi Listing
ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuff Ali's LuLu Tees Up Mega Abu Dhabi Listing

Its owners plan to sell 2.58 billion shares in the firm, or a 25% stake, according to an advertisement in Khaleej Times.

21 Oct 2024, 02:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Lulu hypermarket in Dubai.&nbsp; Lulu Retail Holdings will hold roadshows starting Monday. (Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg)</p></div>
A Lulu hypermarket in Dubai.  Lulu Retail Holdings will hold roadshows starting Monday. (Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg)

LuLu Retail Holdings Plc, which operates one of the Middle East’s largest hypermarket chains, unveiled plans to list in Abu Dhabi in what could be among the region’s biggest initial public offerings of the year.

Its owners plan to sell 2.58 billion shares in the firm, or a 25% stake, according to an advertisement in Khaleej Times. The offer period will start Oct. 28 and the final price will be announced on Nov. 6. The firm expects to list on Nov. 14.

The firm will hold roadshows starting Monday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last week. Its owners are seeking a valuation of at least $5 billion, the people said at the time.

ALSO READ

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Afcons Infra IPO To Open At Rs 440-463 Apiece Price Band
Opinion
Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Afcons Infra IPO To Open At Rs 440-463 Apiece Price Band
Read More

LuLu was valued at more than $5 billion in 2020 when an investment firm backed by a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family bought a fifth of the company. The firm initially considered a dual listing in Riyadh, but now plans to sell shares only in Abu Dhabi.

Indian entrepreneur Yusuff Ali founded LuLu in the early 1990s during a years-long oil boom in the Gulf. The firm has annual revenue of about $8 billion and employs over 70,000 people in 26 countries across the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe, according to its website.

The firm has picked Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Citigroup Inc., Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC Holdings Plc as joint global coordinators.

The potential share sale would follow high-end supermarket chain Spinneys 1961 Holding Plc’s Dubai listing. The stock had a relatively muted debut, and Spinneys shares are largely unchanged from their offer price.

ALSO READ

Hyundai’s India IPO Harks Back To Another Era
Opinion
Hyundai’s India IPO Harks Back To Another Era
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT