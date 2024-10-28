LuLu IPO: Who Is Yusuff Ali? Indian Billionaire Behind UAE's Famous Hypermarket

The Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, Yusuff Ali MA is one of the most prominent business personalities in UAE.

Born in November 1955 in Nattika, a village in Kerala’s Thrissur, Ali did his schooling at St Xavier’s High School in Karanchira. He holds a Diploma in Business Management and Administration.

After completing his studies, he moved to Abu Dhabi in 1973 to work at his uncle’s Emke Group, a small trading business. He found interest in the business and started importing well-known brands of European frozen food products and distributing them to the local market. Under him, Emke Group soon became one of the largest food importers and traders in the UAE.

Yusuff Ali established the first LuLu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi in 1990, marking the start of LuLu Group’s journey. This was a time when UAE’s retail scene was going through a major change, with large stores and hypermarkets replacing traditional mom-and-pop stores.

In 2014, he opened Abu Dhabi’s largest LuLu Hypermarket.

LuLu Group expanded its operations to India, opening its first mall in Kochi. The company also has malls in Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Lucknow.

According to Forbes, Yusuff Ali’s net worth is pegged at $7.4 billion.

Ali is also a philanthropist. He has undertaken several social, charitable and humanitarian activities in India as well as the UAE.