Western Carriers (India) IPO: All You Need To Know

The initial public offering of Western Carriers (India) Ltd. is set to open for subscription on Friday, with the company looking to raise Rs 492.9 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 92.9 crore.

The price band has been set at Rs 163–172 per share for the issue, which will close on Sept. 18, with the listing expected to take place on Sept. 23. The market value of the company at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,754 crore.