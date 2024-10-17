IPO Bound-Waaree Energies Eyes 300-Basis-Point Margin Uptick From Capacity Additions

Waaree Energies Ltd. aims for about a 300-basis-point increase in its margins once it becomes a fully integrated manufacturing company, which it aims to be by financial year 2027, according to top executives.

The focus of the parent entity of the listed company, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd., remains on cost management. For the March quarter, the company had a margin of over 15% and for the June quarter, it was over 18%, Chief Financial Officer Sonal Shrivastava told NDTV Profit in an interview on Wednesday.

The solar photovoltaic module manufacturer is flexible in terms of how the modules are sourced, she said. "We are also going to have an advantage as our own cell capacities come into play, which will secure our costs as well as supply-chain issues."

In the past, the margins have ranged between 15% and 18% and with their own backward integration, the company expects this to go up, Shrivastava said. "As we have more efficiency coming into our own module production, we can expect that (margins) to expand." Broadly, about 300 basis points is what the IPO-bound company will expect.