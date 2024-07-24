VL Infraprojects IPO Oversubscribed 100 Times On Day 2 So Far

The IPO opened for bidding on July 23 and will continue until July 25. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by July 26. The IPO is scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform, with trading likely to commence on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors keen on participating in the V.L.Infraprojects IPO can do so within the price band of Rs 39 to Rs 42 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors is set at 3000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,26,000. High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) are required to apply for a minimum of 2 lots, amounting to Rs 2,52,000.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the V.L.Infraprojects IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. acts as the registrar for the issue. Spread X Securities has been appointed as the market maker for facilitating trading activities post-listing.

V.L.Infraprojects IPO will offer not more than 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% of the net offer for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and not less than 35% of the net offer for retail investors. Up to 2,40,000 equity shares have been allotted to the market maker portion.

Potential investors are encouraged to consult financial advisors and review the IPO prospectus for comprehensive details and risk factors associated with investing in V.L.Infraprojects Limited.