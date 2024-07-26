VL Infraprojects IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; Check Status On Skyline Financial
V.L. Infraprojects IPO was subscribed 636.17 times by Thursday, July 25. The allotment for the SME issue will be finalised on Friday, July 26.
The issue of V.L. Infraprojects Limited a tremendous response from the investors as the IPO was subscribed more than 600 times led by a strong demand from retail investors.
V.L. Infraprojects IPO was subscribed 636.17 times by Thursday, July 25 as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 726.56 times.
Retail Investors: 844.22 times.
Qualified Institutions: 203.73 times.
Anchor Investors: 1 time.
The subscription period for the V.L. Infraprojects IPO began on July 23. The SME IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 18.52 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 44.1 lakh shares. The price range for the shares was set between Rs 39 to Rs 42.
VL Infraprojects IPO Allotment: When and Where to check
The allotment for V.L. Infraprojects IPO will be finalised on Friday, July 26. Investors can check V.L.Infraprojects IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
How to check VL Infraprojects IPO allotment status on skylinerta?
Visit the official website of Skyline Financial Services here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Select "V.L. Infraprojects Limited" from the list of companies on the check applicant status page.
Enter the required information, which could be either the Application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Click on the "Search" button.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
VL Infraprojects IPO Listing Date
The shares of V.L. Infraprojects Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME with Tuesday, July 30 as the provisional listing date.
V.L.Infraprojects Issue Details
IPO Open Date: July 23
IPO Close Date: July 25
Basis of Allotment: July 26
Initiation of Refunds: July 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: July 29
Listing Date: July 30
Listing At: NSE SME
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 39-42 per share
Lot size: 3000 shares
About V.L. Infraprojects Limited
Founded in 2014, the company specialises in planning, constructing, and commissioning government projects, particularly in water infrastructure and irrigation. It executes water supply and wastewater projects, including the procurement and installation of pipes, civil engineering works, pumping stations, and electro-mechanical equipment. V.L. Infraprojects also offers operation and maintenance services for water pipelines. Recognised as a Class AA contractor by the Government of Gujarat, the company holds licenses and registrations in Karnataka, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. As of March 31, 2024, it employs 30 people.
In its latest financial report, V.L. Infraprojects Limited showcased robust growth. The company's revenue surged by 149.72% and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 175.76% between the financial years ending March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023.