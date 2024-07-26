VL Infraprojects IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; Check Status On Skyline Financial

The issue of V.L. Infraprojects Limited a tremendous response from the investors as the IPO was subscribed more than 600 times led by a strong demand from retail investors.

V.L. Infraprojects IPO was subscribed 636.17 times by Thursday, July 25 as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 726.56 times.

Retail Investors: 844.22 times.

Qualified Institutions: 203.73 times.

Anchor Investors: 1 time.

The subscription period for the V.L. Infraprojects IPO began on July 23. The SME IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 18.52 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 44.1 lakh shares. The price range for the shares was set between Rs 39 to Rs 42.