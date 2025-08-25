Vikran Engineering IPO: Price Band, Financials, GMP — All You Need To Know

Vikran Engineering Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on Tuesday to sell shares worth up to Rs 772 crore.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 721 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 51 crore. The issue will open on Aug. 26 and conclude on Aug. 29.

The price band is set at Rs 92 to Rs 97 apiece. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 13,616. Investors can bid for a minimum of 148 shares and in multiples thereof.

The tentative date of allotment of shares to IPO investors is Sept. 1. Vikran Engineering will list on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 3.

Chairman and Managing Director Markhedkar Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar is the sole promoter offloading shares each via the OFS route.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. are managing the IPO.

Vikran Engineering had originally applied for an IPO of Rs 1,000 crore in October last year.