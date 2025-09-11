Vijay Kedia-Backed TechD Cybersecurity IPO To Open Next Week: Check Price Band, Key Dates And More

Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Ltd. is all set to launch its Rs 40-crore SME initial public offering next week. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 183-193 per share, where investors can bid for 600 shares in one lot.

The IPO will open for public subscription on Sept. 15 and close on Sept. 17. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on Sept. 12, according to the red herring prospectus.

The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of a little over 20.20 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs 38.99 crore. The shares will be listed on the NSE's SME platform Emerge.

GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager and Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the IPO.