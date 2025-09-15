Vijay Kedia-Backed TechD Cybersecurity IPO Day 1: Check GMP, Subscription Status And More

Vijay Kedia-backed TechD Cybersecurity Ltd. launched its Rs 40-crore SME initial public offering on Monday, September 15. The TechDefence Labs IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 38.99 crore. It comprises an entirely fresh issue of 20 lakh shares.

Retail investors can participate by bidding for two lots comprising 1,200 shares in total, requiring an investment of Rs 2,31,600. High Net-Worth Individuals need to bid for three lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 3,47,400.

The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 183 and Rs 193 per share.

The bidding for anchor investors opened for a day on September 12, according to the red herring prospectus.