Vibhor Steel Tubes Shares Surge 195% Over IPO Price In Best Debut Of 2024

Shares of Vibhor Steel Ltd. surged up to 195% over the issue price on the first day of trading, making it the best listing of the year. That also propelled it into the league of the best market debuts ever for Indian stocks.

Vibhor Steel surpassed Religare Enterprises Ltd.'s premium on its debut to rank at the top so far this year. The stock listed at Rs 425 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and Rs 421 per share on the BSE, a premium of 178% over its IPO price. It jumped as much as 193.70% to Rs 443.50 apiece in early trade.

This is the fourth best listing on Indian bourses ever, after Sigachi Industries (listed in November 2021), Paras Defense and Space Technologies (October 2021) and Religare Enterprises (November 2007).