Urban Company IPO To List On Sept. 17 After Receiving Bids Worth Rs 1.13 Lakh Crore

Urban Company Ltd. will list on the stock market on Wednesday, Sept. 17, after its initial public offering of Rs 1,900 crore attracted bids worth Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

The public issue was subscribed to 109 times on its third and final day. The IPO received bids for 11,06,44,73,965 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer.

The bids were led by institutional investors (147 times), followed by non-institutional investors (78 times), retail investors (41 times), and employees (43 times).

The Urban Company IPO contained a fresh issue of Rs 472 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,428 crore. The company has proposed to utilise the IPO funds for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, marketing activities and general corporate purposes.

The significant oversubscription reflects strong investor confidence in the online home and beauty services sector, as the company noted a gradual recovery in its profitability.