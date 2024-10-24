United Heat Transfer IPO: GMP Soars Over 50%; Check Day Three Subscription Status

The initial public offering of United Heat Transfer Ltd. opened for subscription on Oct. 22. The SME IPO was booked 2.67 times on day one.

On day two of bidding, United Heat Transfer IPO was subscribed nearly 10 times. The subscription window for the United Heat Transfer IPO will close on Thursday. The SME IPO has been subscribed almost 25 times so far on the final day of bidding.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 30 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 50.84 lakh shares. Retail investors may submit their bids with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, amounting to Rs 1,18,000. The IPO’s price band has been set between Rs 56 and Rs 59 apiece.

