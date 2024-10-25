How To Check United Heat Transfer IPO Allotment Status; Check Latest GMP

The initial public offering of United Heat Transfer Ltd. which opened for subscription on October 22, closed on October 24. The SME IPO was subscribed 83.70 times on Thursday.

The share allotment status of United Heat Transfer IPO will be finalised on October 25. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants will be initiated on October 28 along with the shares of successful applicants being credited to their Demat accounts on the same day.

Shares of United Heat Transfer Ltd. are set to list on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on October 29.