How To Check United Heat Transfer IPO Allotment Status; Check Latest GMP
The initial public offering of United Heat Transfer Ltd. which opened for subscription on October 22, closed on October 24. The SME IPO was subscribed 83.70 times on Thursday.
The share allotment status of United Heat Transfer IPO will be finalised on October 25. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants will be initiated on October 28 along with the shares of successful applicants being credited to their Demat accounts on the same day.
Shares of United Heat Transfer Ltd. are set to list on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on October 29.
How to check United Heat Transfer IPO allotment status on Link Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on Link Intime India here.
Choose "United Heat Transfer Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
United Heat Transfer IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium, or GMP, for the United Heat Transfer SME IPO, stood at Rs 20 per share as of 9:25 a.m. on October 25. Given the upper price band of Rs 59, the expected listing price for the IPO is projected to be Rs 79 after factoring in the GMP. This suggests a potential gain of around 33.90% per share.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
United Heat Transfer IPO: All You Need To Know
The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 30 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 50.84 lakh shares. The IPO's price band had been set between Rs 56 and Rs 59 apiece. The company's promoters – Yogesh Vishwanath Patil, Vivek Vishwanath Patil, Shatanik Vivek Patil and Durva Yogesh Patil – hold a 91.59% pre-issue stake in the company. This will be diluted to 67.09% after the public offer.
Swastika Investmart Ltd. will be serving as the book-running lead manager for the United Heat Transfer IPO, and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the issue’s registrar.
Swastika Investmart will also be acting as the market maker for the offering.
About United Heat Transfer Limited
Established in January 1995, United Heat Transfers is a manufacturer of essential equipment, such as heat exchangers, pressure vessels and process flow skids. The company’s products find applications across sectors, such as petrol and diesel engines, maritime vessels, mining trucks and heavy machinery.
It operates two manufacturing facilities in Nashik, Maharashtra.