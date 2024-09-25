Unilex Colours And Chemicals IPO Opens For Subscription — Check GMP, Price Band And More

The price band for Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is set at Rs 82 to Rs 87 per share. Retail investors can apply in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,39,200.

Link Intime India Private Ltd. is serving as the registrar for the offering whereas Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO. The market maker for the IPO is Hem Finlease Ltd.

Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd is set to finalise the allotment of shares in the offer on September 30. Refunds to non-allottees and credit of shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders will be done on October 1.

The company shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform with a tentative listing date fixed as October 3.