Unilex Colours And Chemicals IPO Opens For Subscription — Check GMP, Price Band And More
The price band for Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is set at Rs 82 to Rs 87 per share
The initial public offering (IPO) of Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd. will open for bidding on September 25. The Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is a book-built issue consisting entirely of a fresh issue of over 36 lakh shares, totalling Rs 31.32 crore. The subscription window for the NSE SME IPO will close on September 27.
If you are interested in investing in the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO, here are some of the important details that you should know about the public issue.
Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: All You Need To Know
The price band for Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is set at Rs 82 to Rs 87 per share. Retail investors can apply in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,39,200.
Link Intime India Private Ltd. is serving as the registrar for the offering whereas Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO. The market maker for the IPO is Hem Finlease Ltd.
Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd is set to finalise the allotment of shares in the offer on September 30. Refunds to non-allottees and credit of shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders will be done on October 1.
The company shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform with a tentative listing date fixed as October 3.
ALSO READ
TechEra Engineering IPO Opens For Subscription — Check GMP, Price Band, Offer Size And Other Details
Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd IPO GMP Today
The GMP for Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd was recorded at Rs 0 before the opening of the issue, indicating a flat listing.
Grey Market Premium (GMP) refers to the difference between the trading price of IPO shares in the grey market and the official IPO issue price. It is not the official listing price of the IPO.
Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd Business & Financials
Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd. specialises in manufacturing pigments, trading chemicals and producing food colours under its registered brand name Unilex.
The company caters to both domestic and international markets offering a diverse range of pigment solutions for various industries.
Unilex exports its products to countries including Vietnam, Brazil and the UAE. It offers packaging solutions such as multi-layer paper bags and jumbo bags
Unilex operates a 1,275 sq. meter manufacturing facility equipped with advanced machinery, including ball mills, reaction vessels, and drying systems.
Use of Proceeds
Unilex Colours and Chemicals intends to use the funds raised from the public issue to support its working capital needs and settlement of debts. Further, a portion of the money raised will be used for general corporate purposes.
Financials
Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd. revenue increased by 3.4%, reaching Rs 149.32 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 144.41 crore in FY23. The company's profit after tax grew by 23.94%, rising to Rs 6.16 crore in FY24 from Rs 4.97 crore in FY23.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.