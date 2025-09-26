TruAlt Bioenergy IPO GMP: Check Latest Grey Market Trends As Subscription Enters Day 2

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd. launched its initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 25, to raise nearly Rs 839.28 crore from the primary market. Founded in 2021,

The mainboard issue was subscribed over 0.5 times so far on Friday.

TruAlt Bioenergy is primarily engaged in the production of biofuels, with a strong focus on the ethanol segment.

Here's everything you need to know about the TruAlt Bioenergy IPO, including the price band, grey market premium (GMP), and offer size, among other important details.