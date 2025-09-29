TruAlt Bioenergy IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal On Final Day Of Subscription

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 0.81 times on its second day of bidding on Friday. The company aims to raise nearly Rs 839.28 crore from the primary market.

The IPO is a book-built issue that comprises a fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares aggregating Rs 750 crore and an offer-for-sale of 0.18 crore shares totalling Rs 89.28 crore.

The IPO has a price band set between Rs 472 and Rs 496 per share. Each lot size consists of 30 shares.

The retail investors require a minimum investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper price band. For Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), the minimum investment is 14 lots or 420 shares, totalling Rs 2,08,320. For Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII), it is 68 lots or 2,040 shares, amounting to Rs 10,11,840.

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO will close for subscription on September 29.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Despite the lack of buzz, the unlisted shares of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd. have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting positive listing gains for investors.

As the Day 3 subscription gets underway, the GMP for TruAlt Bioenergy IPO remains in focus on the final day of bidding.