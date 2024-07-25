Trom Industries Limited IPO Opens; Check Price Band

Investors can participate in the Trom Industries IPO within a price band of Rs. 100 to Rs. 115 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs. 138,000 for retail investors. High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) can apply for a minimum of 2 lots (2,400 shares), amounting to Rs. 276,000.

The IPO subscription opens on July 25, 2024, and closes on July 29, 2024. The allotment is expected to be finalised by July 30, 2024. Trom Industries IPO will list on NSE SME with the tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is appointed as the book running lead manager for the Trom Industries IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the registrar for the issue. Sunflower Broking has been designated as the market maker for the IPO.