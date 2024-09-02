Travels & Rentals IPO Day 3 Subscription Status; Issue Booked More Than 270 Times

The company is offering 30.6 lakh new shares at a fixed price of Rs 40 per share, amounting to a total issue size of Rs 12.24 crores.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 3000 shares, which translates to an investment of Rs 120,000. High Net-Worth Individuals are required to apply for a minimum of 6,000 shares, amounting to Rs 240,000. The allotment of shares will be finalized on September 3, 2024. Finshore Management Services Limited is the book-running lead manager for this IPO, with Cameo Corporate Services Limited serving as the registrar. Black Fox Financial is appointed as the market maker.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 30,60,000 shares offered - 47.5% are reserved for non-institutional investors, 47.5% for retail investors and 5% for market maker.

The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date set for September 5.