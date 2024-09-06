Tolins Tyres Raises Rs 68 Crore From Anchor Investors

Tolins Tyres Ltd. raised Rs 68 crore from anchor investors on Friday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 30.5 lakh shares at Rs 226 apiece to eight anchor investors.

BofA Securities Europe SA-ODI got the highest allocation of 23.19%. NAV Capital VCC-NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund got the second-highest allotment of 20.32%.

Tolins Tyres' IPO will open on Sept. 9. The company is looking to raise Rs 230 crore via the offering, which will close on Sept. 11.