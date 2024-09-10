Tolins Tyres IPO Subscribed 2.37 Times So Far On Day Two

The initial public offering of Tolins Tyres Ltd. has been subscribed 2.37 times so far on the second day of subscription.

The IPO was subscribed 1.8 times on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by demand from retail investors. The company is looking to raise Rs 230 crore via the offering, which consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 30 crore.

The Kerala-based company has set a price band of Rs 215-226 per share. The market valuation of the company at the upper end of the price band is Rs 893 crore.

Tolins raised Rs 68 crore from anchor investors on Friday. The company allotted 30.5 lakh shares at Rs 226 apiece to eight anchor investors. The offer, which concludes on Sept. 11, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.