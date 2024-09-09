Tolins Tyres IPO Fully Subscribed With High Retail Demand On First Day
The IPO has been fully subscribed as of 1:06 p.m. on Monday.
The initial public offering of Tolins Tyres Ltd. has been fully subscribed as of Monday afternoon, its first day of bidding, led by demand from retail investors. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 30 crore.
The Kerala-based company has set a price band of Rs 215-226 per share.
The majority of the company's revenue comes from the tread rubber segment. It entered the tyre segment through the acquisition of Rado Tyres.
Tolins Tyres Ltd. raised Rs 68 crore from anchor investors on Friday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 30.5 lakh shares at Rs 226 apiece to eight anchor investors.
The company has established itself as a major tyre retreading solutions provider across India and exports to 40 foreign countries, including the Middle East, East Africa, Jordan, Kenya and Egypt. At present, it is exporting to 18 countries. In the last financial year, its export revenue contributed to 5.38% of the total revenue from operations.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Sept. 9.
Issue closes: Sept. 11.
Issue price: Rs 215–226 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 200 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 30 crore.
Total issue size: Rs 230 crore.
Business
The company manufactures tyres for vehicles, including light commercial, agricultural and two and three-wheeler vehicles and precured tread rubber. It also produces ancillary products like link bonding gum, vulcanising solution, tyre flaps and tubes.
It operates from three manufacturing facilities, of which two are located in Kerala and the third one in the UAE.
Tolins is operating at an average capacity utilisation of around 33.4%. It intends to increase the production capacity progressively in the next few years to go up to 75% capacity utilisation under various product portfolios.
Use Of Proceeds
The company plans to use proceeds of the IPO for the following purposes:
Repayment of borrowings: Rs 69.9 crore.
Working-capital requirement: Rs 75 crore.
Repayment of India subsidiary loans: Rs 15.1 crore.
Working capital of India subsidiary: Rs 8 crore.
Subscription Status: Day One
Qualified institutional buyers: nil
Non-institutional investors: 0.37 times, or 37%.
Retail investors: 1.84 times.