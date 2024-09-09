Tolins Tyres IPO Fully Subscribed With High Retail Demand On First Day

The initial public offering of Tolins Tyres Ltd. has been fully subscribed as of Monday afternoon, its first day of bidding, led by demand from retail investors. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 30 crore.

The Kerala-based company has set a price band of Rs 215-226 per share.

The majority of the company's revenue comes from the tread rubber segment. It entered the tyre segment through the acquisition of Rado Tyres.

Tolins Tyres Ltd. raised Rs 68 crore from anchor investors on Friday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 30.5 lakh shares at Rs 226 apiece to eight anchor investors.

The company has established itself as a major tyre retreading solutions provider across India and exports to 40 foreign countries, including the Middle East, East Africa, Jordan, Kenya and Egypt. At present, it is exporting to 18 countries. In the last financial year, its export revenue contributed to 5.38% of the total revenue from operations.