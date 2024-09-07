Tolins Tyres IPO: All You Need To Know

The initial public offering of Tolins Tyres Ltd. will open on Monday to raise up to Rs 230 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 30 crore.

The Kerala-based company has set a price band of Rs 215-226 per share. The market valuation of the company at the upper end of the price band is Rs 893 crore.

Promoters Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin will offload shares worth Rs 15 crore each through the OFS route. They own 83.31% stake in the company at present.

Saffron Capital Advisors Pvt. is the lead merchant banker to the public issue. The company raised Rs 68 crore from anchor investors on Friday ahead of the IPO.

The offer, which concludes on Sept. 11, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.