TechEra Engineering IPO Opens For Subscription — Check GMP, Price Band, Offer Size And Other Details

The three-day subscription window for TechEra Engineering IPO is scheduled to conclude on September 27.

TechEra Engineering IPO price band has been fixed in the range of Rs 75 to Rs 82 per share. Retail investors can place bids in the issue with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,31,200.

According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved 50% of the net offer size for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) and 15% is set aside for the Non-Institutional Investors category. The remaining 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar for the issue. TechEra Engineering has appointed SKI Capital Services Ltd. as the book-running lead manager for the IPO. The market maker for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt.

The company will finalise the allotment of shares on September 30. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds and credit of shares into the demat account of non-allottees on October 1

TechEra Engineering shares are set to list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on October 3.