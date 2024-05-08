TBO Tek IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The initial public offering of TBO Tek Ltd. opened for subscription on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 1,550.8 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.25 crore equity shares by certain shareholders.

The travel distribution platform announced a price band of Rs 875–920 per equity share for the issue.

The company raised Rs 696 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allotted 75.7 lakh shares at Rs 920 apiece to 47 anchor investors.