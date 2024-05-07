TBO Tek Mops Up Rs 696 Crore From Anchor Book Issue Ahead Of IPO

TBO Tek Ltd. has raised Rs 696 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 75.7 lakh shares at Rs 920 apiece to 47 anchor investors.

The major investors include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Norges Bank-backed Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura Funds Ireland, Neuberger Berman and SBI Technology Opportunities Fund, all of which secured an allocation of 5.4% each in the pre-IPO round fundraising.

Fourteen domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 26 schemes, TBO Tek said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. They have collectively netted 42% of the anchor portion of Rs 290 crore. Nippon Life India, ICICI Prudential, WhiteOak Capital and Edelweiss Mutual Fund are among the key investors in this category.

The leading book managers for the anchor round were Axis Capital Ltd., Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt., Jefferies India Pvt. and JM Financial Ltd.