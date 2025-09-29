Tata Capital IPO Price Band Set At Rs 310-326 Per Share — Check Details

Tata Capital Ltd. announced its initial public offering (IPO) price band at Rs 310-326 per share, according to a public advertisement released on Monday. The Rs 15,511-crore IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Dalal Street on Oct. 6 and close on Oct. 8.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 21 crore equity shares aggregating up to Rs 6,846 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26.6 crore equity shares worth Rs 8,665 crore. The face value of each share is Rs 10.

Promoter Tata Sons will divest up to 23 crore shares, while International Finance Corporation (IFC) will sell up to 3.6 crore shares through the OFS route.

The company will invite investments from large institutions in the pre-IPO anchor round on Oct. 3.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 46 equity shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,996.

The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised tentatively on Oct. 9, and the credit to the demat account will be done on Oct. 10. Tata Capital will list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 13.

The public issue is expected to be among the most closely watched offerings of the year, given Tata Capital's position as the financial services arm of the Tata Group.