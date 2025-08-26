Tata Capital IPO Price Band To Undershoot Unlisted Market Valuation? Here's What Trends Suggest

The Tata company filed its DRHP with SEBI on August 4. The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issuance of 21 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares, totaling 47.58 crore equity shares.

This growing divergence between unlisted valuations and actual IPO pricing is prompting increased scrutiny from investors — especially retail participants — who often rely on grey market cues for investment decisions.

According to Pranav Haldia, CEO of Prime Database, this discrepancy is not surprising. “The unlisted market has no bearing on the final IPO price. IPO pricing is determined primarily through investor roadshows, demand feedback, and broader market sentiment,” Haldia noted

He added that bullish market phases in 2023 and early 2024 created inflated expectations in the unlisted space. Retail investors piled in, anticipating large listing gains — many of which failed to materialise. Haldia cautioned that “equity is inherently risky,” and that IPOs carry even greater risk than already-listed companies.

A recent note from Macquarie supports the possibility of a lower IPO band. It points out that even if Tata Capital lists "at a 60% discount to its unlisted market price", the company would still trade at higher valuations than many of its NBFC peers.

“Tata Capital's FY25 price to book multiple at Rs 775 stands at 6.4 times higher than HDB Financial Services (3.4 times), CIFC (5.3 times), and BAF (5.7 times),” the report states.

Tata Capital, the third-largest diversified NBFC in India with AUM of Rs 2.3 lakh crore, is listing primarily to augment its Tier-I capital and comply with the RBI’s NBFC upper-layer norms. Macquarie notes that the listing is expected to create a new benchmark in the sector, especially as it follows the merger with Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL), which has diluted overall return ratios.

With IPO price bands increasingly being set well below unlisted market prices, investors should exercise caution when valuing companies based solely on grey market quotes. As Haldia stressed, “The unlisted market is unregulated, and its pricing mechanisms are speculative at best.”

Unless there's a dramatic shift in institutional sentiment, Tata Capital's IPO is unlikely to match the hype of its unlisted valuation, a trend that appears to be becoming the new normal.