Tata Capital IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know
The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised tentatively on Oct. 9, and the credit to the demat account will be done on Oct. 10. Tata Capital will list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 13.
Tata Capital Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Oct. 6, 2025, with the issue closing on Oct. 8, 2025, according to the company’s red herring prospectus. The IPO will raise up to Rs 15,511 crore and comprises a fresh issue of up to 21 crore equity shares aggregating up to Rs 6,846 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26.6 crore equity shares worth Rs 8,665 crore. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 310-326 per share.
Promoter Tata Sons will divest up to 23 crore shares, while International Finance Corporation (IFC) will sell up to 3.6 crore shares through the OFS route. The company will also issue up to 21 crore shares via a primary raise.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are all the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. is the registrar.
The lot size for an application is 46 shares, which means the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,996 based on the upper price band. Small institutional investors will need to buy a minimum of 14 lots aggregating to 644 shares, which means they will need to invest Rs 2.09 lakh and big institutional investors will have to buy a minimum of 67 lots, that is an investment of at least Rs 10.04 lakh.
The public issue is expected to be among the most closely watched offerings of the year, given Tata Capital's position as the financial services arm of the Tata Group.
The company will seek investments from large institutions under the pre-IPO anchor round on Oct. 3, 2025.
IPO Details
Open date: Oct. 6
Close date: Oct. 8
Price Band: Rs 310-326 per share
Allotment date: Oct. 9
Listing date: Oct. 13
IPO size: Rs 15,511 crore
Fresh issue: Rs 6,846 crore
OFS: Rs 8,665 crore
Minimum bid: Lot size of 46 shares
Use Of Proceeds
Tata Capital proposes to use the fresh issue proceeds for augmenting its tier–I capital base to meet its "future capital requirements, including onward lending," arising out of the growth of the business.
Further, a portion of the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards meeting offer expenses.
Business
Tata Capital is the flagship financial services company of the Tata group and a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., the holding company of the Tata group and the promoter of the Tata Capital.
Once the listing goes through, Tata Capital will be the 17th Tata Group company to be publicly traded.
Financial Performance
In the quarter ended June, the NBFC posted a revenue of Rs 7,665 crore in comparison to Rs 6,546 crore posted in the corresponding period last year. The company's profit for the quarter more than doubled at Rs 1,041 crore, against Rs 472 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2024.
For fiscal 2025, Tata Capital reported a profit of Rs 3,655 crore, an increase from Rs 3,327 crore in the previous fiscal, while its revenue surged to Rs 28,313 crore from Rs 18,175 crore.