Tata Capital IPO GMP Indicates Nearly 9% Listing Gain, Check Key Details
The price band for the Tata Capital IPO is set between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.
Tata Capital is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 15,000 crore from the primary market. The company provides financial products to individuals, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporate clients. Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) indicated a gain of close to 9% for the issue. Investors who want to bid for shares in the IPO must check the following details before making an investment call.
Tata Capital IPO IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Tata Capital IPO stood at Rs 28 as of 9:00 a.m. Sept. 29. It indicates a listing price of Rs 354 apiece at a premium of 8.59% on the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Tata Capital IPO: Key Details
The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 46 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,996. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,944. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,04,732.
The subscription window will be open from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Oct. 9. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 10, and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day.
Shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 13.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered 49.87% of the shares. Retail investors will be allocated 34.91% of the shares, and 14.96% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to augment its Tier–I capital base to meet future capital requirements, including onward lending.
About Tata Capital
Tata Capital is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that offers financial products and services. It is a subsidiary of Tata Sons Ltd.
Financials
The company reported a 114.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 989.89 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 461.66 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 17.1% YoY to Rs 7,664.8 crore in FY25 from Rs 6546.3 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.