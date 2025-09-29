Tata Capital IPO GMP Indicates Nearly 9% Listing Gain, Check Key Details

The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 46 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,996. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,944. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,04,732.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.

The subscription window will be open from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Oct. 9. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 10, and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day.

Shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 13.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered 49.87% of the shares. Retail investors will be allocated 34.91% of the shares, and 14.96% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.