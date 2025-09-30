Tata Capital IPO GMP In Focus As Investors Await The Biggest IPO Of 2025
Tata Capital Ltd.’s initial public offering is seeking to raise as much as $1.7 billion, in what is set to be India’s largest listing so far this year.
Tata Capital is set to launch India’s biggest share sale of 2025, an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 15,000 crore from the primary market.
The mainboard issue of Tata Capital will open for subscription next week. As investors await for the launch of the IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) for the public issue has already been topping the trending charts among the grey market enthusiasts.
Investors who are keen to participate in the subscription process must check the following details before making an investment call.
Here's all you need to know about the Tata Capital IPO including the latest grey market premium trends.
Tata Capital IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Tata Capital IPO was Rs 27 as of 9:30 a.m. September 30. It indicates a listing price of Rs 353 apiece at a premium of 8.28% on the upper limit of the price band.
This means the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 353 in the private market, indicating a potential listing gain of up to 8-9% when the shares of Tata Capital debut on the market next week.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Tata Capital IPO: Important Dates, Price Band, Offer Size, Lot Size And More
The subscription window for the mainboard issue will be open from October 6 to October 8.
The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 46 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,996. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,944. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,04,732.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered 49.87% of the shares. Retail investors will be allocated 34.91% of the shares, and 14.96% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
The share allotment for Tata Capital IPO expected to be finalised on October 9. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on October 10, and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day.
Shares of the Tata Capital IPO are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 13.
Tata Capital IPO: Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to augment its Tier–I capital base to meet future capital requirements, including onward lending.
About Tata Capital
Tata Capital is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that offers financial products and services to retail, corporate, and institutional customers.. It is a subsidiary of Tata Sons Ltd.
Financials
The company reported a 114.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 989.89 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 461.66 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 17.1% YoY to Rs 7,664.8 crore in FY25 from Rs 6546.3 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.