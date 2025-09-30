Tata Capital IPO GMP In Focus As Investors Await The Biggest IPO Of 2025

Tata Capital is set to launch India’s biggest share sale of 2025, an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 15,000 crore from the primary market.

The mainboard issue of Tata Capital will open for subscription next week. As investors await for the launch of the IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) for the public issue has already been topping the trending charts among the grey market enthusiasts.

Investors who are keen to participate in the subscription process must check the following details before making an investment call.

Here's all you need to know about the Tata Capital IPO including the latest grey market premium trends.