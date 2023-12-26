Suraj Estate Developers Shares Debut At 5.56% Discount To IPO Price
The Rs 400-crore IPO of the developer was subscribed 15.65 times.
Shares of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. listed on the National Stock exchange on Tuesday at Rs 340 apiece, a discount of 5.56% to its issue price of Rs 360 apiece.
On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 343.80, a 4.50% discount.
The Rs 400-crore initial public offering was subscribed 15.65 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (24.31 times), followed by non-institutional investors (18.9 times) and retail investors (9.3 times).
The company will use the net proceeds of the IPO mainly for repayment of outstanding borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries and acquisition of land or land-development rights.
Since incorporation, the company has completed 42 projects, with a developed area of more than 1.04 crore square feet in the south-central Mumbai region.
The company also has 13 ongoing projects with a developable area of 20.3 lakh sq ft and a saleable carpet area of 6.09 lakh sq ft. It has 16 upcoming projects with an estimated carpet area of 7.44 lakh sq ft.