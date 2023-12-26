Suraj Estate Developers Shares Debut At 5.56% Discount To IPO Price

Shares of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. listed on the National Stock exchange on Tuesday at Rs 340 apiece, a discount of 5.56% to its issue price of Rs 360 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 343.80, a 4.50% discount.

The Rs 400-crore initial public offering was subscribed 15.65 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (24.31 times), followed by non-institutional investors (18.9 times) and retail investors (9.3 times).