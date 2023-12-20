NDTV ProfitIPOsSuraj Estate Developers IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Suraj Estate Developers IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

The IPO has been subscribed 3.55 times as of 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday.

20 Dec 2023, 11:34 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Suraj Estate Developers website)</p></div>
(Source: Suraj Estate Developers website)

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Monday with an aim of raising Rs 400 crore. The IPO was subscribed 71% on day 1 and 2.42 times on day 2.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.11 crore shares. There is no offer for sale. The price band has been fixed between Rs 340 and Rs 360 per share.

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: Dec. 18.

  • Issue closes: Dec. 20.

  • Face value: Rs 5 per share.

  • Price band: Rs 340–360 per share.

  • Lot size: 41 shares.

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 400 crore.

  • Total issue size: Rs 400 crore.

  • Issue type: Book-building process.

  • Listing: BSE and NSE.

Use of Proceeds

The company will use the net proceeds of the IPO for the following:

  • Repayment of outstanding borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries, Accord Estates Pvt., Iconic Property Developers Pvt. and Skyline Realty Pvt.

  • Acquisition of land or land-development rights.

  • General corporate purposes.

Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO was subscribed 3.55 times as of 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday.

  • Institutional investors: 0.13 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 4.23 times

  • Retail investors: 5.21 times

Watch The IPO Adda With Suraj Estate Management

ALSO READ

Suraj Estate Developers IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Suraj Estate Developers IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT