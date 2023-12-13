Suraj Estate Developers' Rs 400 crore IPO To Open On Dec. 18

Suraj Estate Developers has developed real estates across the residential and commercial sectors in the South Central Mumbai region and has a residential portfolio located in the markets of Mahim, Matunga, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and Parel.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 305.74 crore from Rs 272.72 crore in the previous fiscal.