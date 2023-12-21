Suraj Estate Developers IPO Allotment Today: Step By Step Guide To Check Allotment Status Online

Suraj Estate Developers IPO, which opened for subscription on December 18, witnessed significant investor interest, especially on the final day of subscription, December 20. The allotment of shares for Suraj Estate Developers Limited is expected to be finalised today, on Thursday, December 21.

The upswing in participation on the final day saw the Qualified Institutional Category (QIB) category subscribed 24.31 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category recorded a substantial 18.90 times oversubscription. There was a surge in interest among retail investors too, with their subscriptions reaching 9.25 times. The overall subscription, across all categories, was an impressive 15.65 times, indicating a strong demand for the IPO.