Suraj Estate Developers IPO Allotment Today: Step By Step Guide To Check Allotment Status Online
Suraj Estate Developers IPO, which opened for subscription on December 18, witnessed significant investor interest, especially on the final day of subscription, December 20. The allotment of shares for Suraj Estate Developers Limited is expected to be finalised today, on Thursday, December 21.
The upswing in participation on the final day saw the Qualified Institutional Category (QIB) category subscribed 24.31 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category recorded a substantial 18.90 times oversubscription. There was a surge in interest among retail investors too, with their subscriptions reaching 9.25 times. The overall subscription, across all categories, was an impressive 15.65 times, indicating a strong demand for the IPO.
How to check Suraj Estate Developers IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Pvt Ltd
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Suraj Estate Developers Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public Issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalised)
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Suraj Estate Developers IPO Allotment Status on BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Suraj Estate Developers Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Suraj Estate Developers IPO Listing Date
Shares of Suraj Estate Developers Limited will be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 26.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Suraj Estate Developers IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 18
IPO Close Date: December 20
Basis of Allotment: December 21
Initiation of Refunds: December 22
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 22
Listing Date: December 26
Suraj Estate Developers IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 11,111,111 shares (aggregating up to Rs 400.00 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 5 per share
Fresh Issue Size: 11,111,111 shares (aggregating up to Rs 400.00 Cr)
Shares for Fresh Issue: 1.11 crore shares
Price Band: Rs 340 to Rs 360 per share
Lot Size: 41 Shares