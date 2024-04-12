Waaree Energies IPO Is Set To Disrupt The Listed Solar Module Industry

Waaree Energies' IPO will be a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3,000 crore and an offer for sale for 32 lakh shares of face value Rs 10 each.

Promoter Waaree Sustainable Finance Pvt. plans to offload 27 lakh shares in the OFS portion. It holds over 5.73 crore shares or a 21.9% stake in the company. Chandurkar Investments Pvt. will sell 4.5 lakh shares, or its entire 0.17% stake, while Samir Surendra Shah, who holds 0.04% stake, will sell 50,000 shares, according to the DRHP.

Waaree Energies plans to utilise a portion of the IPO proceeds to fund its capital-expenditure needs, including the establishment of a fully integrated 6-gigawatt facility in Odisha. This facility will manufacture ingot wafers, solar cells and modules. The company expects to use around Rs 2,500 crore from the IPO for these projects, to be deployed over the current and the next financial years, according to the DRHP.