Spunweb Nonwoven IPO Allotment In Focus Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Spunweb Nonwoven was subscribed 251.32 times on the third and final day of bidding on July 16.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed to the issue 165.43 times. Non-Institutional Investors booked their quota 364.58 times. The retail portion of the SME IPO was subscribed 251.84 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 90 and Rs 96 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 60.98 crore. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 63.52 lakh shares.

The allotment of shares will be finalised on July 17. The IPO listing date has been tentatively scheduled for July 21. Shares of Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd. will be listed on the NSE SME platform.

Spunweb Nonwoven is a manufacturer of nonwoven fabrics. The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of NSE and MUFG Intime India.