Spunweb Nonwoven IPO Allotment In Focus Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date
The IPO investors can check the allotment status on the websites of NSE and MUFG Intime India.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Spunweb Nonwoven was subscribed 251.32 times on the third and final day of bidding on July 16.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed to the issue 165.43 times. Non-Institutional Investors booked their quota 364.58 times. The retail portion of the SME IPO was subscribed 251.84 times.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 90 and Rs 96 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 60.98 crore. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 63.52 lakh shares.
The allotment of shares will be finalised on July 17. The IPO listing date has been tentatively scheduled for July 21. Shares of Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd. will be listed on the NSE SME platform.
Spunweb Nonwoven is a manufacturer of nonwoven fabrics. The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of NSE and MUFG Intime India.
Steps to Check Spunweb Nonwoven IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Select the company symbol “SPUNWEB” from the dropdown list for issue symbols.
Enter PAN details and Application Number.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the share allotment details.
Steps to Check Spunweb Nonwoven IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here.
Select “Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO stood at Rs 34 as of 7:00 a.m. on July 17. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 130 apiece at a premium of 35.42% over the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.