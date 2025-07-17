Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment And GMP In Focus Today; Check Allotment Status, Listing Date And More
Investors who bid for the issue can check the share allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and KFin Technologies by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
Anthem Biosciences IPO share allotment status is scheduled to be finalised on July 17, after the end of the subscription period.
The mainboard IPO was subscribed nearly 64 times on the last day of bidding. The subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing company closed on July 16.
The IPO received applications for more than 281.44 crore shares against 4.4 crore shares on offer, leading to an overall subscription of 63.86 times.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 182.65 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their category 42.36 times and the retail portion was booked 5.64 times, as per the NSE data.
Anthem Biosciences, founded in 2006, is a leading Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO). It offers integrated drug discovery and manufacturing services.
Anthem Biosciences IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 3,395 crore. It consisted of only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.96 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 540 to Rs 570 per share. The IPO lot size was fixed at 26 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,040 for retail investors. Since this IPO was fully an OFS, the contract research, development, and manufacturing company will not receive any funds, which will be directed to the selling shareholders.
JM Financial Ltd. served as the lead manager for the IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the issue registrar.
Steps To Check Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment Status On NSE
1. Go to the NSE IPO allotment status page here.
2. Select ‘Equity IPO’ under issue type.
3. Choose 'ANTHEM' from the list of company symbols.
4. Enter your IPO application number and PAN.
5. Click ‘Submit’ to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment On BSE
1. Go to the official BSE website here.
2. Select the issue type as “Equity”.
3. Choose ‘Anthem Biosciences Limited’ from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
5. Complete the “Captcha” for verification.
6. Click on the “Search” button to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment On Kfin Technologies
1. Visit KFin Technologies' website: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
2. Select any one of the five links on the homepage.
3. Select ‘Anthem Biosciences’ in the IPO name section.
4. Choose application number, Demat, or PAN.
5. Submit the details and enter the captcha.
6. View your allotment status.
Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today
According to Investorgain, the Anthem Biosciences IPO grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 144 per share at 6:30 a.m. on July 17. The latest GMP suggests a listing gain of 25.26% against the upper limit of the issue price. As per the latest GMP, shares of the company are expected to be listed at Rs 714 apiece.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Anthem Biosciences Shares Listing Date
Following the IPO share allocation, the company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of investors and process refunds on July 18.
Shares of Anthem Biosciences are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 21.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.