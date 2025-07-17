Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment And GMP In Focus Today; Check Allotment Status, Listing Date And More

Anthem Biosciences IPO share allotment status is scheduled to be finalised on July 17, after the end of the subscription period.

The mainboard IPO was subscribed nearly 64 times on the last day of bidding. The subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing company closed on July 16.

The IPO received applications for more than 281.44 crore shares against 4.4 crore shares on offer, leading to an overall subscription of 63.86 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 182.65 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their category 42.36 times and the retail portion was booked 5.64 times, as per the NSE data.

Anthem Biosciences, founded in 2006, is a leading Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO). It offers integrated drug discovery and manufacturing services.

Anthem Biosciences IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 3,395 crore. It consisted of only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.96 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 540 to Rs 570 per share. The IPO lot size was fixed at 26 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,040 for retail investors. Since this IPO was fully an OFS, the contract research, development, and manufacturing company will not receive any funds, which will be directed to the selling shareholders.

JM Financial Ltd. served as the lead manager for the IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the issue registrar.