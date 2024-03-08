Sona Machinery IPO Allotment To Be Out Today? Here's All You Need To Know
Sona Machinery IPO was subscribed 273.50 times on the last day of the IPO subscription which concluded on Thursday, March 7.
On the last day of subscription for Sona Machinery IPO, the total subscription reached 273.50 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 129.72 times, non-institutional buyers 554.42 times, retail investors times 235.06 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
Under the T+3 listing rule coming into effect from December 1, 2023, it has become mandatory for the public issue to list on the bourses on the third working day from the last bidding date. However since today is a market holiday, the allotment for Sona Machinery IPO will not be announced today.
The allotment for Sona Machinery IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 11, 2024.
Investors will be able to check Sona Machinery IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities Private Limited website.
Sona Machinery IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO was subscribed 273.50 times as of Thursday.
QIB: 129.72 times
Non-institutional investors: 554.42 times
Retail investors: 235.06 times.
Subscription Status: Day 2
The IPO was subscribed 41.13 times as of Wednesday.
QIB: 6.78 times
Non-institutional investors: 34.49 times
Retail investors: 63.59 times.
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO was subscribed 13.58 times as of Tuesday.
QIB: 6.71 times
Non-institutional investors: 8.65 times
Retail investors: 19.62 times.
Sona Machinery IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, March 5
IPO Close Date: Thursday, March 7
Basis of Allotment: Monday, March 11
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, March 12
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, March 12
Listing Date: Wednesday, March 13
About Sona Machinery Limited
Sona Machinery Limited, established in 2019, specialises in making agricultural machinery for processing various grains like rice, pulses, wheat, spices, and Barnyard Millet. They offer a range of machines, including Grains Pre-Cleaners, Rotary Drum Cleaners, and Rice Whitening equipment. The company is based in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, operating from a facility with a total area of around 52,205 sq. ft.
They have gained recognition for their commitment to quality, holding ISO 9001:2015 certification for their Quality Management Systems. Sona Machinery exports its products to countries such as Nigeria, Bangladesh, Kenya, and Nepal.