Sona Machinery IPO Allotment To Be Out Today? Here's All You Need To Know

On the last day of subscription for Sona Machinery IPO, the total subscription reached 273.50 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 129.72 times, non-institutional buyers 554.42 times, retail investors times 235.06 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

Under the T+3 listing rule coming into effect from December 1, 2023, it has become mandatory for the public issue to list on the bourses on the third working day from the last bidding date. However since today is a market holiday, the allotment for Sona Machinery IPO will not be announced today.

The allotment for Sona Machinery IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 11, 2024.