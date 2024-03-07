Will BSE And NSE Remain Closed Tomorrow?

Mahashivratri is the first of the three stock market holidays falling in March 2024. After Mahashivratri, the stock market will be closed on March 25, 2024, and March 29, 2024, on account of the Holi festival and Good Friday respectively.

The Indian stock market will be closed for trading for a total of 14 weekdays in 2024. January 26 was the first weekday holiday for the stock markets in 2024 while February had no designated share market holidays, so the stock market holiday on Friday will mark the second such weekday market holiday of 2024.

In April, the stock market will remain closed on the 10th, 14th, 17th and 21st of the month.

Kindly note, that NSE remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays, including these festival holidays.

The Exchanges may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.