Will BSE And NSE Remain Closed Tomorrow?
The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday due to the Mahashivratri festival.
As per the trading holiday list available on the BSE website, the markets will remain closed on Friday, March 8 on account of Mahashivratri. Traders and investors need to plan their activities accordingly as stock trading activity will remain suspended on both stock exchanges tomorrow. Also, there will be no trading in equity, derivative and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) Segments, according to the BSE website.
The commodity market will remain shut in morning sessions but will resume trading activities in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.
Market Closing Bell
Benchmark equity indices ended flat after hitting their new highs in the second consecutive session on Thursday led by gains in the shares of Bajaj Auto and Bharti Airtel.
The Nifty 50 ended at 22,493.55, higher by 19.50 points or 0.09%, and the Sensex ended at 74,119.39, up 33.40 points or 0.04 points. Intraday, the Nifty hit a high of 22,525.65 points and the Sensex hit a high of 74,245.17 points.
Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap index ended 0.39% up, and the S&P BSE Smallcap settled 0.70% higher.
List of Stock Market Holidays in March 2024
Mahashivratri is the first of the three stock market holidays falling in March 2024. After Mahashivratri, the stock market will be closed on March 25, 2024, and March 29, 2024, on account of the Holi festival and Good Friday respectively.
The Indian stock market will be closed for trading for a total of 14 weekdays in 2024. January 26 was the first weekday holiday for the stock markets in 2024 while February had no designated share market holidays, so the stock market holiday on Friday will mark the second such weekday market holiday of 2024.
In April, the stock market will remain closed on the 10th, 14th, 17th and 21st of the month.
Kindly note, that NSE remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays, including these festival holidays.
The Exchanges may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.