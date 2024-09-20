Solar Energy Corp Plans IPO In One Or Two Years

The Solar Energy Corporation of India, a state-owned enterprise, plans to launch an initial public offering within the next one or two years to raise funds for expanding the country's renewable energy capacity, according to a senior company official.

India's target of achieving 500 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030 is in the pipeline and it will be done, said SECI Chairman and Managing Director RP Gupta on Friday.

"But we have to think beyond 2030. The power demand will be 2,000 GW by 2047," he said at a press conference. "We would like to go public in next one or two years," Gupta said.