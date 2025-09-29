Shares Of Ganesh Consumer Products To List At A Discounted Price? Check Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd.'s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2.67 times on Wednesday. The allotment for the mainboard issue was finalised on Thursday.

Ahead of its listing on Monday, the unlisted shares of the company are in the news today after the latest grey market premium suggested a discounted listing for the Kolkata-based FMCG company.

Here's all the latest news surrounding the listing of Ganesh Consumer Products IPO.