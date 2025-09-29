Ganesh Consumer Products Shares List At Discount To IPO Price, Lower Than GMP

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. made a poor entry to the stock market, listing at a discount of 8% over the IPO price. Shares opened at Rs 296.1 apiece on the NSE and Rs 295 on the BSE, compared to the issue price of Rs 322.

The latest grey market price also showed a discounted price of Rs 313.

The Ganesh Consumer Products IPO was subscribed 2.67 times last week, getting orders worth Rs 767 crore. Bids were led by Non-Institutional investors (4.34 times), followed by Institutional investors (4.18 times), portion reserved for employees (2.03 times), and retail investors (1.15 times).

The offer was a book-built issue of Rs 408.80 crore. It included a fresh issue of 0.4 crore shares worth Rs 130 crore and an offer for sale of 0.87 crore shares worth Rs 278.80 crore.