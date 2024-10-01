Saj Hotels IPO Subscribed 3.43 Times So Far On Day Three

The initial public offering of Saj Hotels Ltd. has been subscribed over three times so far on Tuesday, its final day of bidding. The IPO was subscribed 1.34 times on Monday and 0.67 times on Friday.

Saj Hotels IPO is a fixed-price public offer, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 42.5 lakh shares worth Rs 27.63 crore. Investors can apply for shares in this NSE SME IPO till Tuesday evening.

The price band of the offering is set at Rs 65 apiece. Retail investors can bid in the public offer with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 1,30,000.

The company has appointed Satellite Corporate Services Pvt. as the registrar for its issue.

Corpwis Advisors Pvt. is serving as the book-running lead manager, while NNM Securities Pvt. is acting as the market maker for the SME IPO.

The allotment of shares in the Saj Hotels IPO will be finalised on October 3. This will be followed by the crediting of shares into the Demat account of successful bidders and the initiation of refunds for non-allottees on October 4.

Shares of Saj Hotels are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on Oct. 7.