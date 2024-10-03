How To Check Saj Hotels IPO Allotment Status — Check GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of Saj Hotels IPO was NIL as of 7:53 a.m. on October 3, indicating a possible flat listing.
The initial public offering of Saj Hotels concluded on October 1 after the SME was subscribed 5.46 times led by demand from retail investors.
The Saj Hotels IPO was a fixed-price issue, raising Rs 27.63 crore through a fresh issue of 42.5 lakh shares. The price per share was Rs 65, and the minimum application size was 2000 shares, requiring a retail investment of Rs 130,000.
The bidding period ran from September 27, to October 1, and the allotment is expected to be finalised on October 3. Shares of Saj Hotels are set to list on the NSE SME on October 7. The shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on October 4, along with the initiation of refunds for non-allottees.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Satellite Corporate Services.
How to check Saj Hotels IPO allotment status on Satellite Corporate Services
Visit the IPO allotment page on Satellite Corporate Services here.
Choose "Saj Hotels Limited" from the dropdown list of IPOs (the name will appear once the share allocation is finalised).
Select either Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number) to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, such as your Application Number or PAN.
Click the 'Check' button to view your allotment status.
Saj Hotels IPO GMP Today
However, investors must note that GMP is highly speculative and not an official listing price.
Saj Hotels IPO Subscription Status: Day Three
The IPO was subscribed 5.46 times on Tuesday.
Non-institutional investors: 2.12 times.
Retail investors: 8.65 times.
The SME issue was subscribed 0.67 times on Day 1 and 1.34 times on Day 2.
About Saj Hotels Limited
Saj Hotels Ltd. operates in the hospitality industry, offering traditional resort accommodations, villa rentals and restaurant and bar properties. The company, incorporated in 1981, presently owns three resort properties. Two are managed and operated by Saj Hotels Ltd., while one is leased out.
The company has invested in My Own Rooms Dot In Pvt., expanding its reach and diversifying its hospitality portfolio.