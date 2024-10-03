How To Check Saj Hotels IPO Allotment Status — Check GMP Today

The initial public offering of Saj Hotels concluded on October 1 after the SME was subscribed 5.46 times led by demand from retail investors.

The Saj Hotels IPO was a fixed-price issue, raising Rs 27.63 crore through a fresh issue of 42.5 lakh shares. The price per share was Rs 65, and the minimum application size was 2000 shares, requiring a retail investment of Rs 130,000.

The bidding period ran from September 27, to October 1, and the allotment is expected to be finalised on October 3. Shares of Saj Hotels are set to list on the NSE SME on October 7. The shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on October 4, along with the initiation of refunds for non-allottees.