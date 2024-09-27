Sahasra Electronics IPO Day 2: Check GMP, Day 2 Subscription Status And More

Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO combines a fresh issue of 60.78 lakh shares valued at Rs 172.01 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) portion of 5 lakh shares totalling Rs 14.15 crore.

Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO's price band is Rs 269 and Rs 283 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum lot size of 400 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,13,200. For HNIs, it is 2 lots amounting to Rs 226,400.

The registrar for the Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. The company has appointed Hem Securities Ltd. as the book-running lead manager and Hem Finlease Pvt. as the market maker for the issue.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 65,78,000 shares offered - 19% is reserved for Qualified institutional buyers, 14.26% for non-institutional investors, 33.25% for retail investors and 28.49% for Anchor investors.

The bidding window for Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO will remain open till September 30. The company will finalise the allotment for shares in the IPO on October 1.

Credit of shares into the Demat account of successful bidders will be done on October 3 along with initiation of refunds for the non-allottees.

Shares of Sahasra Electronics Solutions are set to list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on October 4.