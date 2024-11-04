Sagility India Raises Rs 945 Crore From Anchor Investors Prior To IPO Launch

Eight domestic mutual funds have applied through twenty-six schemes. They have collectively netted 37.57% of the anchor portion, the technology-enabled business solutions said.

ICICI Prudential, HDFC, Mirae and Whiteoak Capital were among the top fund houses in this category. ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt. and JP Morgan India Pvt. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Sagility India will launch its IPO on Tuesday to raise up to Rs 2,106 crore with a price band set at Rs 28–30 per share for its three-day IPO. The issue comprises only an OFS of 14.2 crore shares worth Rs 2,106 crore. The minimum application lot size is 500 shares.

The offer, which concludes on Thursday, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO as the issue consists solely of an OFS. The entire proceeds will be received by the promoter of Sagility India.