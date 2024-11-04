Sagility India IPO Opens Tomorrow: Price Band, Financials, Key Risks—All You Need To Know

Sagility India provides technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the U.S. healthcare industry. The company was incorporated on July 28, 2021, however, it acquired the healthcare services business of the predecessor company on January 6, 2022, which is when it started commercial operations.

Clients of Sagility India include Payers (U.S. health insurance companies, which finance and reimburse the cost of health services) and Providers (primarily hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic and medical devices companies).

Services to 'Payers' cater to their core benefits administration functions such as claims management, enrolment, benefits plan building, premium billing, credentialing, and provider data management and clinical functions such as utilisation management, care management, and population health management.

Services to' Providers' include revenue cycle management functions such as financial clearance, medical coding, billing, and accounts receivable follow-up services.

All of the company's clients are located in the U.S. as of June 30, 2024.