Sacheerome IPO GMP Jumps 50%; Issue Booked Over 300 Times — Check Allotment Date And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sacheerome Ltd. which opened on Monday, will close for subscription today, June 11. So far, the SME issue has received a remarkable response from investors, with an overall subscription of over 300 times on Day 3.

Investors bid for 13,46,25,600 against the 40,18,800 shares on offer. The demand for the issue was led by Non-Institutional investors who bid for 4,90,23,600 shares against the 8,61,600 on offer, subscribing over 56x times. Retail investors booked the issue 37.75 times, and Qualified Institutional investors booked over 8.48 times.

The company is aiming to raise over Rs 61 crore from the primary market. Sacheerome Ltd. is in the business of manufacturing fragrances and flavours.

Here's all you need to know about the Sacheerome IPO as bidding resumes on Day 3. Check the latest GMP, day 3 subscription status, allotment date, and more.