Sacheerome IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And More
Investors who bid for shares in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Sacheerome Ltd. closed with a robust demand on Wednesday, June 11. The NSE SME issue saw an overall subscription of nearly 313 times on the third and last day of bidding.
Investors who bid for the issue are now waiting for the Sacheerome IPO share allotment, following the closure of the subscription window. The Sacheerome IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised today, June 12.
The Sacheerome IPO received bids for more than 125.76 crore shares against 40.18 lakh shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 312.94 times.
The Qualified institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 173.15 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their category by 808.56 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked more than 180 times.
The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 96 to Rs 102 per share. The NSE SME issue was a book-building offer worth Rs 61.62 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issuance of 60.41 lakh shares.
The company is involved in the business of manufacturing fragrances and flavours. It has proposed to use proceeds from the IPO to set up a manufacturing facility and for general corporate purposes.
Investors can check the allotment status for the IPO on the websites of NSE and MUFG Intime India.
Steps to Check Sacheerome IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here.
Select 'Sacheerome Ltd. - SME IPO' from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button to check the details.
Steps To Check Sacheerome IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.
Select 'Equity & SME IPO bid details'.
Select the company symbol ‘SACHEEROME’ from the dropdown list for issue symbols.
Enter PAN details and Application Number.
Click on the Submit button to check the share allotment details.
After finalising the IPO share allotment status, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on June 13.
Sacheerome IPO Listing Date
Sacheerome Ltd. shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME on Monday, June 16.
Sacheerome IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Sacheerome IPO stood at Rs 40 apiece at 8:00 a.m. on June 12. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 142 per share, at a premium of 39.22% compared to the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The GMP trends continued to remain strong for the SME IPO as the demand for the issue grew on Tuesday. The grey market premium for the IPO was Rs 30 when the issue opened for subscription. As the IPO subscription gained momentum, the GMP further increased to Rs 40 on Tuesday. The latest grey market premium trends indicate a favourable listing on the NSE SME, but this could change when the company lists on the stock market next week.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.