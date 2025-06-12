Sacheerome IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sacheerome Ltd. closed with a robust demand on Wednesday, June 11. The NSE SME issue saw an overall subscription of nearly 313 times on the third and last day of bidding.

Investors who bid for the issue are now waiting for the Sacheerome IPO share allotment, following the closure of the subscription window. The Sacheerome IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised today, June 12.

The Sacheerome IPO received bids for more than 125.76 crore shares against 40.18 lakh shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 312.94 times.