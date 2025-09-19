Saatvik Green Energy IPO: Check Day 1 Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to open for subscription on Sep. 19 and the offer closes on Sep. 23. The manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules in India and integrated solar project solution provider has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 442 to Rs 465 per equity share.

The Rs 900-crore IPO comprises of fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares, worth Rs 700 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 43 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 200 crore.

The company has raised Rs 269 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 57.94 lakh shares at Rs 465 apiece to nine anchor investors.

The company is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.